Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerald Vocke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
East Jefferson Ear Nose&Throat3645 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-4677Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful doctor and my appointment is always on time
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Vocke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vocke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vocke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vocke has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vocke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vocke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vocke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vocke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vocke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.