Dr. Gerald Ware, MD
Dr. Gerald Ware, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Retina Associates P.A.9800 Baptist Health Dr Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (201) 219-0900
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
A very good doctor but be ready to spend the day waiting to see him for less than 5 minutes
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Ar Children's Hospital|University Of Ar College Of Med|University Of Tn College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Ware has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ware accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ware has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Retinal Hemorrhage and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ware on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ware.
