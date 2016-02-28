Overview of Dr. Gerald Welker

Dr. Gerald Welker is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearlake, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.



Dr. Welker works at Adventist Health Clear Lake Medical Office in Clearlake, CA with other offices in South Lake Tahoe, CA, Stateline, NV, Hidden Valley Lake, CA and San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.