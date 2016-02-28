Dr. Gerald Welker is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Welker is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearlake, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.
Adventist Health Clear Lake Medical Office15230 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake, CA 95422 Directions (707) 461-7986
Barton General Sgy and Psy1090 3rd St, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 Directions
Barton Psychiatry155 Highway 50 # Po, Stateline, NV 89449 Directions (775) 589-8946
Coon Joint Replacement Institute18990 Coyote Valley Rd Ste 5, Hidden Valley Lake, CA 95467 Directions (707) 461-7986
- 5 50 Francisco St Ste 440, San Francisco, CA 94133 Directions (415) 433-3766
Clearlake Office15322 Lakeshore Dr Ste 102, Clearlake, CA 95422 Directions (707) 995-5034
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Awesome dock. the best.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
Dr. Welker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welker speaks German.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Welker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.