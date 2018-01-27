Dr. Gerald Whitmire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitmire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Whitmire, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Whitmire, MD
Dr. Gerald Whitmire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitmire's Office Locations
- 1 7515 Main St Ste 590B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-2595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is THE BEST.All my children were delivered by him
About Dr. Gerald Whitmire, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitmire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitmire accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitmire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitmire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitmire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitmire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitmire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.