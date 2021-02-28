Overview of Dr. Gerald Yacobucci, MD

Dr. Gerald Yacobucci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Yacobucci works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.