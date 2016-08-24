Overview of Dr. Gerald Yoon, MD

Dr. Gerald Yoon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Yoon works at PIH Health Whittier Hospital in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.