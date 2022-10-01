See All Plastic Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD

Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital and Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Yospur works at Gerald L. Yospur, MD in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Casey III, MD
Dr. William Casey III, MD
3.0 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD
Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Yospur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gerald L. Yospur, MD
    1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 213, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 733-3933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Hypoplasia
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yospur?

    Oct 01, 2022
    As a woman in her late 60s, I was nervous about having breast reduction surgery. Dr. Yospur answered all my questions and my results are incredible. I've gone from a 38DDD to a 38C. Lots of surgeons have a very abrupt manner. Not Dr. Yospur. He's more than a skilled surgeon, he's an artist. He sees his patients through treatment and the final healing process until you are a better you. The other day I bought a medium shirt instead of my usual extra large and I cried with joy. Thank you so much, Dr. Yospur!
    Deborah F. — Oct 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yospur to family and friends

    Dr. Yospur's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yospur

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD.

    About Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669447124
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency Program
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U New Mexico
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Ca
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yospur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yospur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yospur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yospur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yospur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yospur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yospur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerald Yospur, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.