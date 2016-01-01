See All Otolaryngologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Gerald Zahtz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gerald Zahtz, MD

Dr. Gerald Zahtz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Zahtz works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zahtz's Office Locations

    Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery
    430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7550
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7554
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gerald Zahtz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942355060
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Zahtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zahtz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zahtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zahtz works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zahtz’s profile.

    Dr. Zahtz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahtz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

