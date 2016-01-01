Dr. Gerald Zahtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Zahtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerald Zahtz, MD
Dr. Gerald Zahtz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Zahtz's Office Locations
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7554Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerald Zahtz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1942355060
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahtz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahtz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zahtz speaks Hebrew.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahtz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahtz.
