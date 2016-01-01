Dr. Gerald Zaidman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Zaidman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Zaidman's Office Locations
Aids-related Community Services40 Saw Mill River Rd, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 579-2345
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-1599Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerald Zaidman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidman has seen patients for Keratoconus, Pterygium and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaidman speaks French and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidman.
