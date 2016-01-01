Overview of Dr. Gerald Zaidman, MD

Dr. Gerald Zaidman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Zaidman works at Aids-related Community Services in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Pterygium and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.