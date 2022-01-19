Overview of Dr. Geraldine Corrigan, MD

Dr. Geraldine Corrigan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They completed their fellowship with Guy's and St. Thomas Hospitals|Stanford University Medical Center|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center



Dr. Corrigan works at Western Nephrology in Westminster, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.