Overview of Dr. Geraldine T Klein, MD

Dr. Geraldine T Klein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from University Of Manchester Medical School and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.