Dr. Geraldine Navarro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geraldine Navarro, MD
Dr. Geraldine Navarro, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Navarro works at
Dr. Navarro's Office Locations
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (310) 825-2448
Ucla Health Porter Ranch Primary and Specialty Care19950 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 271-2400
- 3 200 Medical Plz Ste 36553, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-2448
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Navarro is thorough and really listens to everything that can affect her patients . She is kind ,she is excellent at diagnosing and treating, and takes not just the physical into account regarding a person’s health. After all we are made up of emotional and mental also! She runs tons of bloodwork and keeps her eyes on the numbers that pertain to my specific conditions .I highly recommend her .
About Dr. Geraldine Navarro, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1184821134
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Rheumatology
