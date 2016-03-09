See All Psychiatrists in Covington, LA
Dr. Geraldine Payne, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Geraldine Payne, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Covington, LA
Call for new patient details
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Geraldine Payne, MD

Dr. Geraldine Payne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kara Dingess, PHD
Dr. Kara Dingess, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Nicholas Tworek, MD
Dr. Nicholas Tworek, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
John Fidanza, PSY
John Fidanza, PSY
2.2 (19)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Payne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5001 E Service Road Highway 190 Ste C6, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-4545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Payne?

    Mar 09, 2016
    I have been a patient of Dr Payne for many years and she is the best at what she does. I trust her and she has helped me through. I will always be so grateful for her. Going through therapy is a two way street, you also need to work on yourself and change things and there is no magic pill. Dr Payne has given me the tools and skills to just that. Go in with an open mind and know there will be work ahead of you.
    Suzanne A. in Mandeville, La — Mar 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Geraldine Payne, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Geraldine Payne, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Payne to family and friends

    Dr. Payne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Payne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Geraldine Payne, MD.

    About Dr. Geraldine Payne, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295804284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Payne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Geraldine Payne, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.