Dr. Geraldo Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geraldo Ramos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTA MARIA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA HUMANA and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Sc Physicians LLC620 10th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 824-8243
St. Anthonys Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit1200 7th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 824-8243
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best! Answered all of my questions and explained what I needed to know, in terms I understood! Excellent Cardiologist and amazing office Staff!
About Dr. Geraldo Ramos, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881845543
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTA MARIA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA HUMANA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.