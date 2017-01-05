Dr. Geraldo Saavedra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saavedra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geraldo Saavedra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geraldo Saavedra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Whitehall, PA. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal, Facultad De Medicina Humana 'Hipolito Unanue' and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .
Dr. Saavedra works at
Locations
The Endocrine Office Incorporated3671 Crescent Ct E, Whitehall, PA 18052 Directions (484) 884-1389Monday8:30am - 5:15pmTuesday8:30am - 5:15pmWednesday8:30am - 5:15pmThursday8:30am - 5:15pmFriday8:30am - 3:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, pleasant and caring. Both he and his staff take the time to educate you and address your concerns.
About Dr. Geraldo Saavedra, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1700861630
Education & Certifications
- Ravenswood Hospital Med Center
- Ravenswood Hosp Med Ctr|Ravenswood Hospital Med Center
- Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal, Facultad De Medicina Humana 'Hipolito Unanue'
Dr. Saavedra works at
