Overview

Dr. Geraldo Saavedra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Whitehall, PA. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal, Facultad De Medicina Humana 'Hipolito Unanue' and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .



Dr. Saavedra works at The Endocrine Office Incorporated in Whitehall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.