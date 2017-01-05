See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Whitehall, PA
Dr. Geraldo Saavedra, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Geraldo Saavedra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Whitehall, PA. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal, Facultad De Medicina Humana 'Hipolito Unanue' and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .

Dr. Saavedra works at The Endocrine Office Incorporated in Whitehall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Endocrine Office Incorporated
    3671 Crescent Ct E, Whitehall, PA 18052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 884-1389
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
  • St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 05, 2017
    Very thorough, pleasant and caring. Both he and his staff take the time to educate you and address your concerns.
    Emmaus, PA — Jan 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Geraldo Saavedra, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700861630
    Education & Certifications

    • Ravenswood Hospital Med Center
    • Ravenswood Hosp Med Ctr|Ravenswood Hospital Med Center
    • Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal, Facultad De Medicina Humana 'Hipolito Unanue'
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geraldo Saavedra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saavedra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saavedra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saavedra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saavedra works at The Endocrine Office Incorporated in Whitehall, PA. View the full address on Dr. Saavedra’s profile.

    Dr. Saavedra has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saavedra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saavedra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saavedra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saavedra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saavedra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

