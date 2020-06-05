Overview

Dr. Geralynn Duell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Duell works at Mercy Health White Oak Primary Care in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.