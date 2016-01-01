Overview of Dr. Gerard Abidor, DO

Dr. Gerard Abidor, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Abidor works at Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.