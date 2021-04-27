Dr. Gerard Abood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Abood, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Abood, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Loyola University Medical Center and Presence Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Abood works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Oncology & Hematology Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 110, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3576
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abood?
Very much so! If it was up to me I would award dr. Abood as a best oncology surgeon on this Earth!!! He works very hard to make his patients healthy again. I’m so grateful to him for the very complicated surgery he did. I will love ?? him for the rest of my life.
About Dr. Gerard Abood, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Spanish
- 1629237227
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh / Medical School
- Loyola University Medical Center & Hines Veteran Affairs
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- John Carroll Universtiy
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abood works at
Dr. Abood has seen patients for Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abood speaks Afrikaans and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.