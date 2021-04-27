Overview

Dr. Gerard Abood, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Loyola University Medical Center and Presence Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Abood works at AMITA Health Medical Group Oncology & Hematology Elk Grove Village in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.