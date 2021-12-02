Overview

Dr. Gerard Bazile, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Bazile works at GERARD BAZILE MD APMC in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.