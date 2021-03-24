See All Podiatrists in Palmdale, CA
Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM

Podiatry
2.9 (13)
Map Pin Small Palmdale, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM

Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Boghossian works at MB Comprehensive Foot And Ankle Specialists in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lee Marek, DPM
Dr. Lee Marek, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
4.8 (126)
View Profile
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
5.0 (149)
View Profile

Dr. Boghossian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MB Comprehensive Foot And Ankle Specialists
    41210 11th St W Ste K, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 480-0738
  2. 2
    Glendale Adventist Medicat Center
    1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 409-8000
  3. 3
    Glendale Pain Medicine Associates Inc
    1500 S Central Ave Ste 101, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 243-0400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boghossian?

    Mar 24, 2021
    Dr. Boghossian has been wonderful with my daughters foot issue. He is very patient considering she was very scared at each visit and he made sure she felt comfortable with the treatments.
    Clara K — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boghossian to family and friends

    Dr. Boghossian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boghossian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM.

    About Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942263322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boghossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boghossian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boghossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boghossian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boghossian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boghossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boghossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.