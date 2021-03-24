Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boghossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM
Dr. Gerard Boghossian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
MB Comprehensive Foot And Ankle Specialists41210 11th St W Ste K, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 480-0738
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Glendale Pain Medicine Associates Inc1500 S Central Ave Ste 101, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 243-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boghossian has been wonderful with my daughters foot issue. He is very patient considering she was very scared at each visit and he made sure she felt comfortable with the treatments.
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1942263322
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Boghossian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boghossian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boghossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boghossian speaks Armenian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boghossian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boghossian.
