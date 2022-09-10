Overview of Dr. Gerard Crecca, MD

Dr. Gerard Crecca, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Crecca works at GERARD F CRECCA, M.D., FACS in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.