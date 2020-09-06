Overview

Dr. Gerard Cusa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Cusa works at Dr Gerard J. Cusa, MD in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.