Dr. Gerard Cush Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerard Cush Jr, MD

Dr. Gerard Cush Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital.

Dr. Cush Jr works at SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical in Lewisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cush Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical
    210 Jpm Rd, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 524-4446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Evangelical Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 23, 2022
    Entire staff was very friendly and caring. I did not have a long wait after check in to be taken to exam room.
    — Jul 23, 2022
    About Dr. Gerard Cush Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225004542
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Med Center|Geisinger Med Center
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Cush Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cush Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cush Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cush Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cush Jr works at SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical in Lewisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cush Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Cush Jr has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cush Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cush Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cush Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cush Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cush Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

