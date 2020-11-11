Overview of Dr. Gerard D'Aversa, MD

Dr. Gerard D'Aversa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. D'Aversa works at Ophthalmic Cnsltnts/Long Island in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.