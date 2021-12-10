Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerard Davidson, DO
Dr. Gerard Davidson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dyer Family Practice840 Richard Rd Ste 3, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 322-1450
Admitting Hospitals
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Munster
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Davidson is a wonderful dr. He truly listens to your concerns, and explains everything in detail. I can't imagine having to go to any other dr.
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1689666240
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Notre Dame
- Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.