Overview

Dr. Gerard Delgrippo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Delgrippo works at FREDERICK PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATES in Frederick, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.