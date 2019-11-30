Overview of Dr. Gerard Donnelly, MD

Dr. Gerard Donnelly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Donnelly works at Stuart J Hershon M.d. P.c. in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.