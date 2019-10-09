Overview of Dr. Gerard Furst, DPM

Dr. Gerard Furst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Furst works at Gerard J Furst DPM LLC in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.