Overview of Dr. Gerard Gabel, MD

Dr. Gerard Gabel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Gabel works at Southwest Orthopedics Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.