Dr. Gerard Gabel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerard Gabel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Southwest Orthopedics Group6560 Fannin St Ste 1016, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 610-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Gabel went through all my options and listened to me helping make my decision.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mayo Grad School Med
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
