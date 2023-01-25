See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Gerard Gianoli, MD

Neurotology
4.4 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gerard Gianoli, MD

Dr. Gerard Gianoli, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with Providence Hospital and Medical Centers

Dr. Gianoli works at Ear and Balance Institute in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gianoli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear and Balance Institute
    1401 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 809-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • North Oaks Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Fistula Testing Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Everyone was extremely polite, helpful, and knowledgeable...making the process go very smoothly!
    — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Gerard Gianoli, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568631067
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital
    Internship
    • Tulane University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
