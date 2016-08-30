Dr. Gerard Haggstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haggstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Haggstrom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerard Haggstrom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Haggstrom works at
Tennessee Valley Gastroenterology416 N Seminary St Ste 3100, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-8667
- North Alabama Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Haggstrom basically saved my life by inserting a stent and quickly making an appointment for me at UAB. That stent allowed my body to begin it healing process , even though he was reasonably certain it may have been a waste of time. Great thanks to Dr Haggstrom and his staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1356304687
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Haggstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haggstrom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haggstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haggstrom works at
Dr. Haggstrom has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haggstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haggstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haggstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haggstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haggstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.