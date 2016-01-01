Dr. Hanley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerard Hanley, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerard Hanley, MD
Dr. Gerard Hanley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Hanley's Office Locations
1
Doctors Cardiovascular Imaging PC3131 Kings Hwy Ste B1, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 421-1212
2
Bronx Center for Rehabilitation & Health Care1010 Underhill Ave, Bronx, NY 10472 Directions (917) 977-1584
3
Williamsbridge Center for Rehabilitation and Nrsg1540 Tomlinson Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 421-1212
- 4 227 Madison St Ofc R1249, New York, NY 10002 Directions (212) 238-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerard Hanley, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, German
- 1275574477
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanley has seen patients for Pulmonary Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanley speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.