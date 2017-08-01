See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Gerard Honore, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gerard Honore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Honore works at Fertility Specialists of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stone Oak
    225 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 206, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 402-1560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 01, 2017
    About Dr. Gerard Honore, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1003858564
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch of Med/Wake Forest Univ Baptist Med Ctr
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    • Pomona College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Honore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Honore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Honore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Honore works at Fertility Specialists of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Honore’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Honore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

