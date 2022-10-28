Dr. Gerard Jeong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Jeong, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerard Jeong, MD
Dr. Gerard Jeong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Jeong's Office Locations
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 784-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 2424 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 784-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The first time I met Dr Jeong I had been diagnosed with a 50 degree scoliosis resulting from my dogs knocking me over. I had become a bent over, curled around, cane dependent 65 year old. Six months before I was standing up perfectly straight. I NEVER would have believed this could happen by my dogs knocking me over. Dr Jeong said “You need a FULL SPINE FUSION“. One month later I was checked in to the hospital. Five days after that I was transferred to a rehab hospital… for 30 days. No infection in that long cut and on my way home on time, with home help paid for. I have been straight ever since … almost 4 YEARS later. Dr Jeong is a FANTASTIC doctor and surgeon.
About Dr. Gerard Jeong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1194727578
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeong has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeong.
