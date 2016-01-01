Overview of Dr. Gerard Kerins, MD

Dr. Gerard Kerins, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kerins works at Yale New Haven St Raph Gertrcs in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.