Overview of Dr. Gerard Marten-Ellis, MD

Dr. Gerard Marten-Ellis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas.



Dr. Marten-Ellis works at Eye Clinic Of Killeen in Killeen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.