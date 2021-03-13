Dr. Gerard Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Pena, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerard Pena, MD
Dr. Gerard Pena, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Slidell, LA. They completed their residency with LSU
Dr. Pena's Office Locations
Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore100 Medical Center Dr, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 649-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Personable, thorough, patient in answering questions and kind!!
About Dr. Gerard Pena, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1912082009
Education & Certifications
- LSU
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.