Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD

Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Pregenzer works at RWJUH: Somerset in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pregenzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Somerset Medical Center
    110 Rehill Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 685-2200
  2. 2
    Women's Health Care of Warren
    65 Mountain Blvd Ext Ste 201, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 469-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 14, 2019
    He never rushes your visits he takes his time and listens to what you have to say...he is always calm and that makes me calm if I am ever worried when I get there. Dr. Pregenzer is also very knowledgeable and keeps up with the changes in the medical world..... love this doctor... he needs more than 5 stars *************************************** and I could keep going :-)
    — Mar 14, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD
    About Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1588671648
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pregenzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pregenzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pregenzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pregenzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pregenzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pregenzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pregenzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

