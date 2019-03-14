Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pregenzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD
Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Pregenzer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pregenzer's Office Locations
-
1
Somerset Medical Center110 Rehill Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 685-2200
-
2
Women's Health Care of Warren65 Mountain Blvd Ext Ste 201, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (732) 469-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- Principal Life
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pregenzer?
He never rushes your visits he takes his time and listens to what you have to say...he is always calm and that makes me calm if I am ever worried when I get there. Dr. Pregenzer is also very knowledgeable and keeps up with the changes in the medical world..... love this doctor... he needs more than 5 stars *************************************** and I could keep going :-)
About Dr. Gerard Pregenzer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1588671648
Education & Certifications
- Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pregenzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pregenzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pregenzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pregenzer works at
Dr. Pregenzer speaks Italian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pregenzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pregenzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pregenzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pregenzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.