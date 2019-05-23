See All Podiatrists in Greenville, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Gerard Rainer, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (23)
Map Pin Small Greenville, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gerard Rainer, DPM

Dr. Gerard Rainer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Rainer works at Foothills Foot Care Center in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rainer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Dermatology of Greenville PA
    148 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 288-0048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pelham Medical Center
  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Exostoses Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 23, 2019
    I love Dr Rainer. He is attentive, listens to you and knows his stuff! Highly recommended.
    — May 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Gerard Rainer, DPM
    About Dr. Gerard Rainer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669441895
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Catholic Med Ctr Of Brooklyn & Queens
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Rainer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rainer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rainer works at Foothills Foot Care Center in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Rainer’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

