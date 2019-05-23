Dr. Gerard Rainer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Rainer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gerard Rainer, DPM
Dr. Gerard Rainer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Rainer works at
Dr. Rainer's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Dermatology of Greenville PA148 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 288-0048
Hospital Affiliations
- Pelham Medical Center
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rainer?
I love Dr Rainer. He is attentive, listens to you and knows his stuff! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Gerard Rainer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1669441895
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Ctr Of Brooklyn & Queens
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rainer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rainer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rainer works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.