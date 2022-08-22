Dr. Scardino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerard Scardino, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerard Scardino, MD
Dr. Gerard Scardino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Scardino's Office Locations
- 1 9894 Bissonnet St Ste 175, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (832) 925-8967
Ripley4414 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77011 Directions (713) 970-8193
- 3 4801 Woodway Dr Ste 306W, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (832) 225-3345
Red Oak Podiatry PC17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 209, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 225-3345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerard Scardino, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619087111
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Psychiatry
Dr. Scardino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scardino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scardino speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scardino. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scardino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scardino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scardino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.