Overview of Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD

Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Silvestri works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.