See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD

Oncology
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD

Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Silvestri works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silvestri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Nodule
Emphysema
Pneumonia
Lung Nodule
Emphysema
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Silvestri?

    Feb 14, 2021
    Dr Silvestri treated my husband. He listened and answered all questions and did not ever rush any appointment. He was very empathetic and understanding. I definitely would recommend him. I gave him 4 stars only because the last couple of times we saw an intern instead of Dr Silvestri...the last one, making a big decision, which, in retrospect, we believed was the wrong one. Maybe if Dr Silvestri had been there the other option would have been chosen, which may have been better.
    Barbara Mills (patient Daryl Brock) — Feb 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Silvestri to family and friends

    Dr. Silvestri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Silvestri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD.

    About Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1417922865
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock M C|Hospital Of St Raphael
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvestri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silvestri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silvestri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silvestri works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Silvestri’s profile.

    Dr. Silvestri has seen patients for Lung Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silvestri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvestri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvestri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silvestri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silvestri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.