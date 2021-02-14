Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvestri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD
Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Silvestri's Office Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Silvestri treated my husband. He listened and answered all questions and did not ever rush any appointment. He was very empathetic and understanding. I definitely would recommend him. I gave him 4 stars only because the last couple of times we saw an intern instead of Dr Silvestri...the last one, making a big decision, which, in retrospect, we believed was the wrong one. Maybe if Dr Silvestri had been there the other option would have been chosen, which may have been better.
About Dr. Gerard Silvestri, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock M C|Hospital Of St Raphael
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
