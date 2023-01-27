Overview of Dr. Gerard Varlotta, DO

Dr. Gerard Varlotta, DO is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Varlotta works at Gerard Varlotta, DO, FACSM in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.