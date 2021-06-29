See All Radiation Oncologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Gerard Voorhees, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Corpus Christi, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gerard Voorhees, MD

Dr. Gerard Voorhees, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Voorhees works at Corpus Christi Cancer Center | Radiation Oncology of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Voorhees' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dba Corpus Christi Cancer Center
    1625 Rodd Field Rd Ste 200, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 985-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Thorough, compassionate, professional, and extremely knowledgeable. I trust him with my care completely. Office and staff very pleasant and easy to work with. The atmosphere is positive and compassionate.
    — Jun 29, 2021
    About Dr. Gerard Voorhees, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104828540
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MD Anderson Medical Center
    Internship
    • St. louis University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Creighton University, Omaha
