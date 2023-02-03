Overview of Dr. Gerard Werries, MD

Dr. Gerard Werries, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their residency with Akron Gen Med Center



Dr. Werries works at Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Seven Fields, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.