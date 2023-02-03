Dr. Gerard Werries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Werries, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerard Werries, MD
Dr. Gerard Werries, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their residency with Akron Gen Med Center
Dr. Werries works at
Dr. Werries' Office Locations
Tri-state Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Inc5900 Corporate Dr Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 369-4000Saturday8:30am - 11:00am
Tri-state Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine400 Northpointe Cir Ste 101, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Directions (724) 776-2488Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 6:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00am
Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Inc300 Chapel Harbor Dr Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 696-0300Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Tri-state Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine4955 Steubenville Pike Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 787-7582Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Werries completed a thorough examination of my tailbone and back problem. He made me feel very comfortable and explained what I could do to relieve my pain. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gerard Werries, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Akron Gen Med Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werries has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Werries. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.