Dr. Gerard Williams Sr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerard Williams Sr, MD

Dr. Gerard Williams Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Williams Sr works at GERARD K WILLIAMS, MD, APMC in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams Sr' Office Locations

  1
    Gerard K. Williams MD Apmc
    901 W Gloria Switch Rd, Lafayette, LA 70507 (337) 886-0023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 29, 2017
    I have seen Dr. Williams and his wonderful staff for the last 2 1/2 years. I absolutely love them!! They have kept such a great watch over my two children. And have went out their way to make sure both my children are thriving and healthy!!!
    Nicole in Lafayette, LA — Mar 29, 2017
    About Dr. Gerard Williams Sr, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295728749
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Williams Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams Sr works at GERARD K WILLIAMS, MD, APMC in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Williams Sr’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

