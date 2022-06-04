Overview

Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Canchola works at Angel Fullerton Medical Group in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.