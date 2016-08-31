Dr. Gerardo Colon-Otero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon-Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Colon-Otero, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Colon is caring, gentle, attentive and always willing to take the time to discuss any aspect of your care. I always said when I got him I got the 'A' Team. He did everything to make my treatments comfortable, to reassure me, and to explain very complex tests and results.
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mayo Clin Grad Sch Med|University of Virginia Medical Center|University Va Med Center
- Mayo Grad School Med
- Mayo Grad Sch Med|Mayo Grad School Med
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
