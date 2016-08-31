See All Oncologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Gerardo Colon-Otero, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Gerardo Colon-Otero, MD

Dr. Gerardo Colon-Otero, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Colon-Otero works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Colon-Otero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Colon is caring, gentle, attentive and always willing to take the time to discuss any aspect of your care. I always said when I got him I got the 'A' Team. He did everything to make my treatments comfortable, to reassure me, and to explain very complex tests and results.
    Barbara H. in Cedar Falls, IA — Aug 31, 2016
    About Dr. Gerardo Colon-Otero, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clin Grad Sch Med|University of Virginia Medical Center|University Va Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerardo Colon-Otero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon-Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colon-Otero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colon-Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colon-Otero works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Colon-Otero’s profile.

    Dr. Colon-Otero has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon-Otero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon-Otero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon-Otero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon-Otero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon-Otero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

