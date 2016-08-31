Overview of Dr. Gerardo Colon-Otero, MD

Dr. Gerardo Colon-Otero, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Colon-Otero works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.