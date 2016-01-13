See All Ophthalmologists in Midland, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Gerardo Escobedo, DO

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerardo Escobedo, DO

Dr. Gerardo Escobedo, DO is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Escobedo works at Premiere Retina Specialists in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Escobedo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Retina Specialists
    10100 LOOP 40, Midland, TX 79706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 617-0181
  2. 2
    Vista Surgery Center
    4200 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 520-5888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Odessa Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Eye Cancer
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Eye Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 13, 2016
    Dr. E is willing to listen to you as a patient and consider multiple courses of treatment, as well as make a referral if he feels like he's not the best fit for your condition. He cares about getting you better.
    Deej in Odessa, TX — Jan 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerardo Escobedo, DO
    About Dr. Gerardo Escobedo, DO

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790770402
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Medical Education

