Overview of Dr. Gerardo Escobedo, DO

Dr. Gerardo Escobedo, DO is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Escobedo works at Premiere Retina Specialists in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.