Dr. Gerardo Gamez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Gamez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerardo Gamez, MD
Dr. Gerardo Gamez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gamez works at
Dr. Gamez's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Neurology Group P L.12670 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-3554
-
2
Florida Neurology Group1003 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 202, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 936-3554
- 3 63 Barkley Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-3554
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamez?
If you want a top notch neurologist he is your man. Takes his time and covers everything.
About Dr. Gerardo Gamez, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245240829
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamez works at
Dr. Gamez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gamez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.