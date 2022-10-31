Overview of Dr. Gerardo Garcia, MD

Dr. Gerardo Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Cordoba|University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Garcia E Gerardo, MD in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.